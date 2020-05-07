EU Ambassador to China: China is in a special position to alleviate tensions, further its economic reform agenda

The European Union (EU) Ambassador to China said in a statement on Thursday, China is in a special position to alleviate tensions, further its economic reform agenda.

Need breakthrough in EU-China negotiation on comprehensive investment agreement.

Calls on China to show much more ambition than demonstrated so far.

Failure by China to alleviate tensions, further economic reforms will encourage destruction of supply chain, decoupling of top economies, rise of protectionism.

Strategic, economic, political tensions between China and US are growing day after day.

These tensions between China and US. are not conducive to cooperative spirit we need today.

The increase in China-US tensions problematic to all sides.

Concerned about disinformation about EU from China.

Eu not only concerned by Chinese actors on disinformation, all such acts should be stopped and countered.

Part of sentence on spread of virus in china daily editorial written by EU ambassadors to Beijing was deleted.

China, EU aim to reach common understanding on scope of bilateral investment agreement before sept.

We need China to show more ambition in the negotiations, especially on matters of level playing field, market access.

Need China to show more ambition on matters of labour, environmental standards related to investment.