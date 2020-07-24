The European Union (EU) Competition Watchdog said in a statement on Friday, Airbus, France and Spain agreed to modify subsidy scheme, which will put them in full compliance with the World Trade Organization (WTO) rulings.
Statement from the European Commission
The move "removes any grounds for the US to maintain its countermeasures on EU exports.
If dispute not settled, the EU will be ready to fully avail itself of its own sanction rights.
“Should the US maintain duties on EU exports, it would decide on retaliatory sanctions as soon as countermeasures in parallel Boeing case decided.”
This comes after Airbus said it had agreed to pay higher interest rates on government loans it received from France and Spain to help develop its A350 jet, which entered service in 2015.
Market reaction
The shared currency is little changed on the above headlines, with EUR/USD keeping its range around 1.1600
