ETSY Stock Price and Forecast: ETSY continues week-long dip giving investors an opportunity to buy

NASDAQ:ETSY drops a further 2.21% to close out the negative week.

The DIY social media site has benefited from a confluence of cultural events.

Competition from Facebook and Instagram has given some investors pause.

It has been a frustrating week for NASDAQ:ETSY investors as the stock has dropped more than 10% since Monday. Shares have still grown by over 130% over the past year and are currently trading well above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages – signalling a strong performance over the last few months. The catalyst behind the sudden apprehension around Etsy is the announcement earlier this week by Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Instagram. The social media firms are teaming up with BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) and Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) to create an e-Commerce checkout directly into Instagram accounts – which may eliminate the need for some customers to head to Etsy to make their purchases.

This could also trigger a migration of Etsy users to Facebook and Instagram because of a huge discrepancy in site fees that are charged to sellers. On Etsy, sellers pay a fee of 12.35% but with options it can go as high as 16%. In comparison, Facebook is able to keep that fee as low as 5% – a considerable difference for entrepreneurs who are already dealing with thin margins. Still, Etsy has its loyal client base and remains the first choice for customers looking for DIY products. It is estimated that Etsy has a $150 billion total addressable market which would put its current reach at about 5% of that market. The COVID-19 quarantine and Black Lives Matter movement have streamlined customers to Etsy in a perfect storm of DIY trends and small business support.

Etsy Stock News

While investors may be hesitant thanks to Facebook’s move into the e-Commerce space, Wall Street analysts remain bullish on Etsy with a median one year target price of $153.44 per share – signalling a near 30% ceiling from current price levels. With a well-positioned balance sheet and an expectation of a continuation of the coronavirus pandemic, this could be the dip that investors should buy into before the stock returns to previous levels.