Ether nears $300, trades at 6-week high

At $298, Ethereum [ETH/USD] has been trading at the highest level since June 30. The virtual currency breached the key falling trend line support last week and breached the 50-DMA hurdle on the higher side.

Ether’s market cap currently stands at about $28 billion.

Overstock accepts Ether

As per the report at Coindesk .com, “Online retail giant Overstock has partnered with blockchain startup ShapeShift to accept more than 60 cryptocurrencies as payment at its online stores.”

Shoppers can now use Ether, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Dash. The move follows Overstock’s earlier decision to accept Bitcoin.