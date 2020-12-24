Equities are more attractive than government bonds – HSBC

Despite the sharpest economic slump in almost a century, risk assets registered gains in 2020. In a year of restoration, a pro-risk stance still makes sense, although expected returns are likely to be lower for longer. With bond yields ultra-low, the case for “new diversifiers” in the portfolios is compelling, according to Zac Tate, Joe Little and Hussain Mehdi, HSBC’s Global Investment Strategy Team.
Key quotes
“In a year of restoration, allocating to equities still makes sense, but we will need to be dynamic in tilting between countries and regions. We also believe there are good opportunities in emerging markets fixed income – which should benefit from a weaker dollar and low US real interest rates – and also in a range of alternative asset classes such as private equity.”
“It is much harder to be confident allocating to global government bonds government bonds, which have become lower-returning and riskier than before. The case for ‘new diversifiers’ such as commodities, securitised debt and hedge fund strategies in our portfolios is compelling.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
