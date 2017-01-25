Equatorial Guinea Minister: Willing to conduct additional oil output cuts in 2017

Equatorial Guinea Mines and Hydrocarbons Minister Gabriel Mbaga Obiang, was on the wires now, via Reuters, noting that they held constructive discussions with OPEC about becoming newest member, adding that they are willing to conduct additional production cuts in 2017.

Equatorial Guinea had applied to join OPEC as its 14th member during a visit by Mines and Hydrocarbons Minister to the compliance monitor meeting in Vienna this weekend.