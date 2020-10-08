NASDAQ:ENLV has nearly tripled its price during the last week.

Enlivex reported positive top-line results for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Phase 2B of the clinical study is set to begin in the fourth quarter of 2020.

NASDAQ:ENLV has continued its impressive growth over the last few days due to its successful results from its COVID-19 vaccine candidate known as Allocetra. The stock has skyrocketed over the past few days and is up 140% since the closing bell on Wednesday of last week. After jumping a further 38% to close the first trading session of the week at $14.30, shares have finally experienced some small profit-taking, with the price falling 7.24% on Wednesday. ENLV is now trading at nearly triple its 50-day and 200-day moving averages and it looks like it will try to re-challenge its 52-week high of $16.94 in the coming days.

The announcement of the successful top-line results from the most recent clinical trials of Allocetra make Enlivex the most recent Biotech firm to report success in a mid-stage trial. Unlike other vaccine candidates, Allocetra seems to be aimed at critical and late-stage COVID-19 patients as well as patients with organ failure due to sepsis. The Israel-based company is planning to begin its Phase 2B clinical study by the end of this year with a broader scope of patients once regulatory approval is received.

ENLV stock forecast

ENLV has enjoyed the rapid ascension that many of the biotech stocks that have reported positive results for a novel coronavirus vaccine have received. It will be interesting if investors continue to buy shares as its current stock price is relatively low despite rising 140% over the last three days. We could see some investors take profit though which is also normal after such a meteoric rise. If ENLV is on their radar, investors should stay tuned for the next phase in the clinical studies later this year to ensure that Enlivex is still on its path to success.