EMU: Industrial production to grow by 0.2% m-o-m in July - HSBC

Analysts at HSBC expect the aggregate figure of Eurozone’s industrial production to grow by 0.2% m-o-m in July.

Key Quotes

“Eurozone industrial production fell by 0.6% m-o-m in June, driven by the fall in capital goods (-1.9% m-o-m) and durable consumer goods production (-1.2% m-o-m). The manufacturing PMI did ease back by 0.8pts to 56.6 in June, but remains at an elevated level. The industrial production data released so far have been a bit of a mixed bag, with industrial production remaining unchanged in Germany (after a 1.1% fall in June) and increasing by 1.8% m-o-m in Ireland (after a 7.5% fall in June).”