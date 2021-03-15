Emerging Markets to struggle in 2021 despite better than expected global growth – Morgan Stanley

With global growth set to exceed expectations in 2021, emerging markets' assets would appear set for outperformance. But this year, three factors cloud that narrative, Andrew Sheets, Chief Cross-Asset Strategist for Morgan Stanley, reports.
See: S&P 500 Index to climb towards 4100 by end-2021 – Deutsche Bank
Key quotes
“Better US growth should mean higher US interest rates, something that EM economies can be quite sensitive to. Those higher interest rates also make the US dollar more attractive to hold, putting downward pressure on the value of many EM currencies.”
“Many EM economies don't have the same ability as the US or Europe to borrow to support their economic recoveries. So while the usual pattern is for these more volatile EM economies to rebound more than the US as growth picks up; this year, we think they'll rebound less.”
“A large part of the EM equity story is now caught up in the debate over just how much of a valuation premium do high-quality technology companies deserve, rather than the debate over how strong is the global recovery going to be.”
“Stronger global growth should eventually improve the EM asset outlook. But for the time being, we see a better opportunity in cheaper, more cyclical developed markets. Between now and year-end, we think stocks in Europe and Japan will be more attractive to own.”
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges towards 1.1950 as US dollar eases with yields
EUR/USD advances towards 1.1950, as Treasury yields retreat, weighing down on the US dollar. Mixed Chinese data and vaccine woes remain a drag for the major ahead of US President Biden's covid rescue plan.
GBP/USD rises above 1.3900 with eyes on UK PM Johnson
GBP/USD trades above 1.3900, recovering from lower levels amid broad-based US dollar retreat. BOE's Bailey said that inflation is likely to pick up soon. UK PM Johnson's comments on vaccine nad US President Biden's speech awaited.
XAU/USD trades near session tops, just above $1730 level
Gold edged higher on Monday amid a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields. The risk-on mood, an uptick in the USD kept a lid on any meaningful gains for the metal.
Ethereum “buyback” upgrade on hold to ease tensions with ETH miners
The increase of demand from the DeFi industry has caused Ethereum fees to skyrocket, while NFTs could push ETH transaction costs even higher. As tensions arose over EIP-1559, a new EIP has been put forward to ease Ethereum’s transition to proof-of-stake for the ETH miners.
S&P 500 Week Ahead: Can stimulus check traders ward off inflation bears
Major US indices struggled to eke out gains on Friday to end the week on a positive note. The week began cautiously as investors had suffered through a tech headwind for early March. Inflation ticks back into consciousness, PPI rises and 10 Year pops to 1.63%.