Emerging market FX to slip once Trump economic plans are clearer - RTRS poll

Key findings from the latest Reuters poll on FX:

Asia FX sentiment weakens on growing likelihood of Fed rate hike

Trump administration's dollar policy not clear

Sterling set for slow burn through initial EU divorce proceedings

Yuan, rupee outlook sours on Fed interest rate hike bets

Emerging market FX to slip once Trump economic plans are clearer

Worst seems to be over in 2017 for Mexico peso

Australia, NZ dollar downside on 1-yr horizon seen limited

Ukraine's forex reserves to stay below central bank target in 2017

Modest gains predicted for Norwegian, Swedish currencies in 2017

LatAm currencies enter uncharted waters in 2017 under Trump