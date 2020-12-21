EMA reportedly said to approve Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine emergency use on Monday

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is reportedly expected to grant Pfizerr’s coronavirus vaccine emergency use authorization on Monday, the NY Times reported.

This comes after the European medical regulator said two weeks ago that the vaccine trials data submitted by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna as ‘very robust’.

Market reaction

The headlines have little to no impact on the market sentiment, which remains sours amid new covid strain news and fresh lockdowns. The S&P 500 futures drop 0.52% to trade below 3,700 levels.