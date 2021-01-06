EMA recommends Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for authorisation in EU

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced on Wednesday that they recommend Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for authorisation in the European Union, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"Moderna's vaccine is given as two injections into the arm, 28 days apart."

"EMA recommends granting conditional marketing authorisation for Moderna COVID-19 in people from 18 years of age."

"The European Commission will now fast-track decision-making process to grant a decision on the conditional marketing authorisation for Moderna's vaccine."

"Most common side effects of Moderna's vaccine were usually mild or moderate and got better within a few days after vaccination."

Market reaction

The EUR/USD pair edged slightly higher on this development and was last seen gaining 0.45% on the day at 1.2350.