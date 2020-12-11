EMA: Data from Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna for coronavirus vaccines 'very robust'

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) Executive Director Emer Cooke called the coronavirus vaccine trials data submitted by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna as ‘very robust’, per Reuters.

Key quotes

“We have a data set of over 30,000 subjects who have been followed through the clinical trials. This gives us a very robust data set on which to make a decision, both on safety and efficacy.”

“The approval decision dates could change, depending on the assessment.”

“We cannot guarantee that there will be a positive outcome at this stage. We have to make sure we analyze those data correctly.”

“AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson expected to submit in the first quarter of next year their applications for a marketing authorization of their COVID-19 vaccine candidates.”

Market implications

The broad market sentiment remains mixed despite the US FDA seal on the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, as the Brexit and US fiscal stimulus deadlock persist and remain a drag on the overall mood.

Asian equities trade mixed while the S&P 500 futures drop 0.20% on a daily basis. Meanwhile, the US dollar remains broadly weaker, as EUR/USD holds near multi-month tops above 1.2150, as of writing.