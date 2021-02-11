EM currencies to resume their rise against the US dollar this year – CE

Emerging market currencies have generally had a slow start to 2021 after appreciating significantly against the US dollar in the second half of 2020, with most little changed or a bit weaker against the dollar. Nonetheless, economists at Capital Economics think emerging market currencies will resume appreciating against the US dollar before long, even if yields of US government bonds continue to rise a bit.
Key quotes
“We doubt that interest rate differentials between EMs and the US will widen by much. For one, we think US yields would only rise a little, if at all. What’s more, because EM central banks are generally exerting less downward pressure on government bond yields than their DM counterparts, a rise in US yields could well lead to higher EM yields too. This means the interest rate differentials would not change much, limiting any downward pressure on EM currencies.”
“We suspect investor appetite for risk is likely to remain strong, amid the backdrop of a rapid economic recovery and supportive monetary and fiscal policy. This is particularly important for EM currencies, since EM assets are generally seen as riskier investments than their developed market equivalents.”
“Even in a generally supportive environment for EM currencies, country-specific risks will probably weigh on some currencies. We expect this to continue to some extent: in Brazil, for example, we think the government will break its fiscal spending cap, which would dent investor confidence and see the real depreciate further.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD nears 34-month top above 1.38 ahead of Brexit talks
GBP/USD stays firm around the mid-1.3800s, intraday high, while heading into London. Upbeat Biden-Xi talks cheer markets, down the US dollar. UK’s covid recovery joins strong vaccine position but Brexit woes probe the optimism.
EUR/USD advances towards 1.2150 amid upbeat market mood
EUR/USD rises towards 1.2150, having failed to take out 50-day SMA on Wednesday. US dollar remains on the back foot amid upbeat market mood and Fed Chair Powell's dovish comments. A continued rally may remain elusive amid Eurozone's slow vaccine delivery.
XAU/USD stages a quick comeback, still below $1850
XAU/USD confirms symmetrical triangle breakout on the 4H chart. Acceptance above 100-SMA is critical to unleashing further upside. 200-SMA at $1863 is the next upside target amid bullish RSI.
ADA to rally another 175% as resistance weakens
Cardano price continues its 2,300% bull run becoming the fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. ADA has sliced through the $0.75 resistance level hinting at another leg-up on the horizon. On-chain metrics note a strong growth in user adoption, supporting the bullish thesis.
US Dollar Index rebound eyes weekly resistance below 91.00
US dollar index (DXY) wavers around mid-90.00s during Thursday’s Asian session. The greenback gauge dropped to the lowest since January 27 before bouncing off 90.25 the previous day.