Ternium S.A. (TX) through its subsidiaries, manufactures & processes various steel products in Mexico, Brazil, US & other countries. It operates through two segments, Steel & Mining. The company founded in 1961 & based in Luxembourg. It comes under Basic materials sector & trades as ‘TX’ ticker at NYSE.
Since December-2010 high, TX made low at $9.59 on 3/19/2020 during global sell off early last year. Then it started higher high sequence & made ATH at $57.35 on 8/30/2021 as clear impulse sequence. While below there it started correcting lower in proposed zigzag structure.
TX – Elliott Wave Latest Daily View:
It favored ended ((1)) at $19.89 high on 6/08/2020 against the cycle from 3/19/2020 low. Below there, it placed ((2)) at $14.12 low as slightly below 0.5 retracement against ((1)). Then it started third wave extension & favored ended at $41.98 high on 4/28/2021. Wave ((3)) was 2.618 Fibonacci extension of wave ((1)). It proposed ended ((4)) at $32.46 low on 6/17/2021. While above there, it finally ended ((5)) at $57.35 high on 8/30/2021 as I red cycle & start correcting lower in II.
Below 8/30/2021 high, it placed ((A)) at $35.95 low & proposed ended ((B)) at $48.96 high on 1/06/2022. While bounce fails below $48.96 high, it expect to extend lower in ((C)) towards $27.62 – $14.39 area to end II correction. Currently, it favors lower in (1) of ((C)) & expect two more minor lows to end it before bounce in (2). We like to buy the next extreme areas in blue box for next cycle up or at least 3 swings bounce.
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls eye 1.1315-20 resistance confluence
EUR/USD remains on the front foot, carrying the early breakout of short-term descending trend line. Upbeat MACD, firmer RSI adds to the bullish bias but a convergence of 200-SMA, 100-SMA will be the key. Sellers will wait for downside break of 1.1200 for fresh entries.
GBP/USD pokes short-term resistance line above 1.3500
GBP/USD grinds higher around weekly top following three-day uptrend. A three-week-old resistance line tests buyers ahead of 100-SMA. Bullish MACD, sustained break of 50-SMA favor buyers. Sellers need validation from 61.8% Fibonacci retracement to take fresh entries.
Gold: Bears wait in the flanks below counter-trendline daily resistance
Gold is consolidating within a bullish correction on the daily chart after hitting a 38.% Fibonacci retracement level in Tuesday's trading. The yellow metal has benefitted from a switch in risk appetite and less hawkish Fed rate decision.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP: Cryptos eyes new uptrend in February
Bitcoin price created a bullish hammer pattern on its weekly chart. Ethereum price rallied more than 18% off its lows last week, shocking short-sellers and initiating a powerful short squeeze. XRP price continues to underperform BTC and ETH but is positioned for a significant price spike.
US January Manufacturing PMI: The Fed breaths a small sign of relief Premium
The Fed’s prospective tightening policy is predicated on inflation but it needs a healthy and recovering US economy for completion. Steady if not robust employment and an accepting if not ebullient US consumer are prerequisites.