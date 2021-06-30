Short term Elliott Wave View in Nasdaq Futures (NQ_F) suggest that the decline to 13959.18 ended wave (2). The Index has resumed higher in wave (3) from there with internal unfolding as an impulse Elliott Wave structure. Up from wave (2), wave ((i)) ended at 14154 and pullback in wave ((ii)) ended at 14066.50. The Index then rallied again in wave (i) towards 14179, pullback in wave (ii) ended at 14112. Wave (iii) ended at 14315.75, wave (iv) ended at 14231.75, and last leg wave (v) ended at 14422. This completed wave ((iii)) in higher degree. Pullback in wave ((iv)) has also ended at 14313.25.
Wave ((v)) is currently in progress with internal as a 5 waves impulse in lesser degree. Up from wave ((iv)), wave (i) ended at 14372.75, and pullback in wave (ii) ended at 14317.75. Index then resumed higher in wave (iii) towards 14519.75, and wave (iv) pullback ended at 14468.75. Expect the Index to complete wave (v) of ((v)) soon and this should also complete wave 1 in larger degree. Afterwards, it should pullback in wave 2 to correct cycle from June 21 low (13959.18) before the rally resumes. As far as June 21 low pivot at 13959.18 stays intact, expect dips to find support in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further upside.
NQ 30 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart
Nasdaq (NQ) Elliott Wave Video
EUR/USD: Bears need to consider the daily M-formation
The EUR/USD bears are in control and are seeking a daily downside extension. However, chart patterns and price action should be monitored. A bullish formation has emerged on the daily chart that needs to be accounted for in the trade plan.
GBP/USD remains poised for further downside towards 1.3800
GBP/USD edges lower around the weekly bottom, stays directed to five-month-old support. 100-day EMA breakdown, bearish MACD favor sellers, bulls have a bumpy road below March top.
Gold wobbles around $1,760 amid subdued sentiment
Gold struggles to keep the bounce off a 2.5-month low, seesaws around $1,760, amid the early Asian session on Wednesday. The US dollar strength, amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes and upbeat statistics, could be held responsible for gold’s earlier downside.
Shiba Inu ready to pop to $0.00001 by the end of this week
Shiba Inu is ready to jump higher. Pure technical, SHIB has the ascending trendline that has pushed SHIB higher. SHIB surpassed the double top at $0.0000085 to the upside. That level is now turning into support and will keep prices elevated above this price range of $0.0000085.
S&P 500: Three reasons to worry about the rally, VIX, delta and RSI
S&P 500 snoozes through Tuesday's session as big tech goes on strike. Market entering the strongest period historically for equities, the first half of July. Crypto stocks take over from big tech and meme as the hot names of the day.