The short-term Elliott wave view in Apple (AAPL) shows that wave IV pullback ended at 154.63. The stock has resumed wave V higher as a 5 waves impulse structure. However, it still needs to break above wave III at 182.94 to rule out a double correction. Up from wave IV, wave ((i)) ended at 162.30 and pullback in wave ((ii)) ended at 157.01. Stock then resumes higher in wave ((iii)) towards 163.98, dips in wave ((iv)) ended at 162.57, and wave ((v)) ended at 164.39. This completed wave 1 in higher degree.
Wave 2 pullback ended at 157.50 with internal structure as a zigzag Elliott Wave structure. Down from wave 1, wave ((a)) ended at 157.82, wave ((b)) ended at 163.84, and wave ((c)) ended at 157.50. This completed wave 2 pullback. Up from there, wave ((i)) of 3 ended at 168.38 and wave ((ii)) of 3 is finished at 161.86. Stock resumed higher in wave ((iii)) of 3 towards 175.88, wave ((iv)) of 3 ended at 173.23. Finally wave ((v)) of 3 ended at 176.24. Pullback in wave 4 ended at 172.12. Expect the stock to extend higher 1 more leg to finish wave 5 and complete wave (1). Afterwards, it should pullback in wave (2) to correct cycle from January 25, 2022 low before it resumes higher again.
AAPL 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart
Apple (AAPL) Elliott Wave Video
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Parabolic rally will come under scrutiny ahead of the NFP event
EUR/USD volatility coming up in the NFP event. The single currency's parabolic rally could be met with a sharp correction. At the start of the week, the M-formation was highlighted as an upside risk which has played out and beyond neckline.
GBP/USD grinds higher around 1.3600 as bulls fear bumpy road
GBP/USD bulls take a breather around a fortnight high surrounding 1.3600, during the sixth positive day amid Friday’s Asian session. The cable pair justifies the clear upside break of the 50% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of the July-December 2021 downside, as well as sustained trading beyond the 100-DMA.
Gold is meeting a critical resistance ahead of NFP
The price of gold settled in the spot market on Thursday back in the $1,800's. It made a high of $1,809 and printed a low of $1,788.68. Central banks were the theme and the hawkishness has stripped the yellow metal down a level.
Algorand price to rally 25% as ALGO readies to break consolidation
Algorand price has started coiling up below a stiff resistance barrier after the crash in January. As a result, ALGO has been tightly wound, suggesting a breakout to trigger a quick run-up soon. Algorand price has tagged the $1 local resistance barrier thrice over the past 11 days.
NFP preview & why EUR beat GBP 4-fold post ECB/BOE
Between Facebook’s weak earnings and negative guidance, a rate hike from the Bank of England and concerns about inflation from the European Central Bank, it proved to be a very lively day in the forex market. EUR and GBP soared on the back of the rate decisions.