Elliott Wave Analysis: Tesla, Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, Facebook, Microsoft & US Banks [Video]

Tesla (TSLA), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOGL), Facebook (FB), Microsoft (MSFT) & US Banks Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast & Day Trading Strategies.
US Stocks Amazon AMZN, Alphabet GOOG, Apple AAPL, Microsoft MSFT, Facebook FB, Tesla TSLA. Elliott Wave Analysis counts below.
Stocks analysis overview: Risk on.
US Stocks Elliott Wave Analysis:
Amazon AMZN Elliott Wave i) of 3 of (5).
Alphabet GOOGL Elliott Wave Wave v) of 1 of (5).
Apple AAPL Elliott Wave (i) of iii) of v) of 3 of (5).
Microsoft MSFT Elliott Wave (v) of iii) of 1 of (5).
Square SQ Elliott Wave (ii) of iii) of y of (4).
Facebook FB Elliott Wave i) of 3 of (5).
Tesla TSLA Elliott Wave (i) of v) of 3 of (5).
Video Chapters:
00:00 Amazon Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
04:17 Alphabet Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
08:33 Apple Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
13:29 Square SQ Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
16:24 Facebook Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
21:48 Tesla Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
25:53 Microsoft Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
28:35 US Banks BAC.
32:20 Thank you for watching US Stocks Elliott Wave Analysis.
Trading Tip:
"Never, ever argue with your trading system."
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 10-DMA probes recovery moves
EUR/USD struggles to extend the two-day rebound, seesaws around 1.1590-85 during Tuesday’s Asian session. The pair buyers remain worried below the descending resistance line from early September, near 1.1650.
GBP/USD seesaws below 1.3600 on Brexit chatters, BOE’s Bailey eyed
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.3560-70 following the heaviest daily jump in over a week. While the broad US dollar weakness allowed the Cable pair to recover the previous day, fears concerning Brexit and the UK’s coronavirus conditions seem to weigh on the quote of late.
Gold consolidates above $1820, awaits US PPI, Powell
Gold price is consolidating near two-month highs of $1827, finding demand from broad-based US dollar weakness and renewed downside in the Treasury yields across the curve. The market mood remains cautious amid Chinese property sector concerns and growing inflation risks.
XLM price breakout imminent as Stellar’s technicals show strength
XLM price coiling for an explosive move higher. XLM price has been in a rut over the past nine weeks. Most frustrating for bulls has been the inability for XLM to reach the $0.50 level. However, that is about to change.
Why is the US dollar decoupling from yields?
The U.S. dollar traded lower against all of the major currencies on Monday despite a good jobs report and a rise in Treasury yields. The greenback typically takes its cue from yields as a brighter outlook for the U.S. economy ...