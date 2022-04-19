Stock Trading strategies: Stocks have found a short term support and banks have been the weak link in the markets, but now tech stocks are following lower, in Elliott Wave terms we are looking at an impulse wave down from the highs as Wave 1 or Wave A as completed, we will look to short the markets at the end of Wave 2, trading into Wave 3.
Video Chapters:
00:00 Apple (AAPL).
08:41 Amazon (AMZN).
14:00 Alphabet (GOOGL).
15:32 Meta Platforms.
17:20 Microsoft (MSFT).
22:50 Tesla (TSLA).
28:51 Block, Inc. (SQ).
29:40 Banks BAC, JPM.
35:06 Thanks for watching!
