Elliott Wave Analysis: Tesla TSLA, Amazon AMZN, Nvidia (NVDA), Apple AAPL, Microsoft MSFT, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK/B),Block, Inc (SQ), Facebook FB, Meta Platforms, Alphabet GOOGL JPMorgan JPM & Bank of America BAC.
Stock Market Summary: Clear market patterns for further bear market structures, there are clear corrective patterns confirming further downside, plus Elliott Wave Impulse wave on the last move down, all confirming lower price levels for markets.
Stock Trading strategies: The current move down in the last session will see an abc corrective rally giving the opportunity to add to current short positions. You could also consider taking some profits at the current lows, but continuing to add further short positions into the current Elliott Wave ones and two's impulse wave structures. In the video I also suggest entries and stops around the rallies and tradinglevels
Video Chapters:
00:00 Apple (AAPL)
08:00 Amazon (AMZN)
08:47 NVIDIA (NVDA)
10:35 Berkshire Hathaway BRK/B
11:46 Alphabet (GOOGL)
12:13 Meta Platforms
13:53 Tesla (TSLA)
18:40 Square. Block, Inc. (SQ)
20:01 Banks XFL BAC, JPM
27:08 Thanks for watching!
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
