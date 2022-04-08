US Stocks Market Summary Elliott Wave analysis Tesla (TSLA) Amazon (AMZN) Apple (AAPL) Alphabet (GOOGL) Facebook (FB) Meta Platforms (META) Microsoft (MSFT) JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Technical Analysis & Day Trading Strategies.
Stock Trading strategies, the video points out the safer stock to trade upwards, as TSLA and Meta have impulse wave down from their highs.
The NASDAQ and SP500 have completed their Wave iv and should now head higher into Wave v). If Friday closes firm then Monday will follow through higher, If Friday closes weak then a bearish bias has moved into the market.
Video Chapters
00:00 Apple (AAPL).
04:53 Amazon (AMZN).
06:54 Alphabet (GOOGL).
08:20 Meta Platforms .
09:59 Microsoft (MSFT).
15:10 Tesla (TSLA) .
17:29 Square (SQ) .
19:28 Banks BAC.
24:00 Thanks for watching!
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to test 1.0850 as US dollar aims for the skies
EUR/USD is heading lower towards 1.0850, as the US dollar keeps pushing higher alongside the Treasury yields on the hawkish Fed outlook. The risk-off trading on global stocks also underpins the safe-haven dollar. Fed/ECB policy divergence remains in play.
GBP/USD eyes monthly lows at 1.3050 amid aggressive Fed's tightening bets
GBP/USD is closing in on the monthly lows of 1.3050 on the hawkish stance from the Fed. The UK sanctions against Russian coal and oil imports keep the pound undermined. Focus shifts to the US inflation and UK GDP due for release next week.
Gold skids below $1,930 as the DXY prepares to kiss 100.00 on higher yields
Gold (XAU/USD) has tumbled below its principal cushion of $1,930.00 as the market participants are raising bets on settlement of the US dollar index (DXY) above the crucial resistance of 100.00. The precious metal is falling gradually after a mildly positive start on Friday.
Bitcoin: Road to $52,000 is paved
Bitcoin price is at an interesting point in its journey over the past three weeks. After breaching a massive hurdle, BTC continued heading higher but has retraced over the last three days.
French election: What does it mean for the euro?
The first round of the French presidential election will be held on April 10, ahead of the runoff two weeks later. Opinion polls have narrowed significantly in recent weeks and a victory for President Macron doesn’t look so certain anymore.