EIA: U.S. commercial crude oil inventories decreased by 6.4 million barrels from the previous week

Key highlights from the Summary of Weekly Petroleum Data for the Week Ending May 26, 2017, published by the U.S. Energy Information Administration:

U.S. crude oil refinery inputs averaged over 17.5 million barrels per day during the week ending May 26, 2017, 229,000 barrels per day more than the previous week’s average.

Refineries operated at 95.0% of their operable capacity last week.

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 8.0 million barrels per day last week, down by 309,000 barrels per day from the previous week.

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 6.4 million barrels from the previous week. At 509.9 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are in the upper half of the average range for this time of year.

Total products supplied over the last four-week period averaged 20.4 million barrels per day, up by 0.1% from the same period last year.