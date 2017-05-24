EIA: U.S. commercial crude oil inventories decreased by 4.4 mln barrels

EIA: U.S. commercial crude oil inventories decreased by 4.4 mln barrelsBy Eren Sengezer
Key highlights from the EIA's report's summary of weekly petroleum data for the week ending May 19, 2017:
- U.S. crude oil refinery inputs averaged 17.3 million barrels per day during the week ending May 19, 2017, 159,000 barrels per day more than the previous week’s average
- Refineries operated at 93.5% of their operable capacity last week
- U.S. crude oil imports averaged 8.3 million barrels per day last week, down by 296,000 barrels per day from the previous week
- U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 4.4 million barrels from the previous week
- Total products supplied over the last four-week period averaged 20.2 million barrels per day, down by 0.8% from the same period last year