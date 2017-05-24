EIA: U.S. commercial crude oil inventories decreased by 4.4 mln barrels

Key highlights from the EIA's report's summary of weekly petroleum data for the week ending May 19, 2017:

U.S. crude oil refinery inputs averaged 17.3 million barrels per day during the week ending May 19, 2017, 159,000 barrels per day more than the previous week’s average

Refineries operated at 93.5% of their operable capacity last week

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 8.3 million barrels per day last week, down by 296,000 barrels per day from the previous week

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 4.4 million barrels from the previous week

Total products supplied over the last four-week period averaged 20.2 million barrels per day, down by 0.8% from the same period last year