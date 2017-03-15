EIA: Summary of weekly petroleum data for the week ending March 10, 2017

EIA: Summary of weekly petroleum data for the week ending March 10, 2017By Eren ŞENGEZER
Key highlights from EIA's weekly report:
- U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 0.2 million barrels from the previous week
- U.S. crude oil inventories are above the upper limit of the average range for this time of year
- Total motor gasoline inventories decreased by 3.1 million barrels last week, but are in the upper half of the average range
- U.S. crude oil refinery inputs averaged about 15.5 million barrels per day during the week ending March 10, 2017, 20,000 barrels per day less than the previous week’s average
- Refineries operated at 85.1% of their operable capacity last week
- U.S. crude oil imports averaged 7.4 million barrels per day last week, down by 745,000 barrels per day from the previous week