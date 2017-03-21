Economy not growing nearly as fast as anyone would like - Fed's Kashkari

Economy not growing nearly as fast as anyone would like - Fed's KashkariBy Eren Sengezer
Neel Kashkari, the President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, is answering questions on Twitter.
Key quotes
- Need to factor in lower neutral real rates. Economy not growing nearly as fast as anyone would like. But higher rates won't help
- We pay attention for potential financial stability implications. Not concerned about price movements for their own sake
- Don't care about stock market fall itself. Care about potential financial instability. Stock market drop unlikely to trigger crisis
- I estimate we are about 75 bps "accommodative" today relative to neutral real rate. Neutral rates change over time, though.