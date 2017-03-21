Economy not growing nearly as fast as anyone would like - Fed's Kashkari

By Eren Sengezer

Neel Kashkari, the President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, is answering questions on Twitter.

Key quotes

  • Need to factor in lower neutral real rates. Economy not growing nearly as fast as anyone would like. But higher rates won't help
  • We pay attention for potential financial stability implications. Not concerned about price movements for their own sake
  • Don't care about stock market fall itself. Care about potential financial instability. Stock market drop unlikely to trigger crisis
  • I estimate we are about 75 bps "accommodative" today relative to neutral real rate. Neutral rates change over time, though.