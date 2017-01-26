Economic wrap: awaiting US GDP exp. 2.2% - Westpac

Analysts at Westpac offered an economic wrap.

Key Quotes:

"Economic Wrap

UK Q4 GDP edged above estimates (+0.6%q/q, +2.2%y/y).

US Dec Home sales slipped -10.8% (expected -0.7%). US Dec Chicago Fed, Jan Flash PMI and Jan Kansas Fed surveys were firmer than estimates.

Economic/Event Risks Today

AU Q4 PPI and Export/Import prices.

US Q4 GDP (exp. 2.2%), Dec. Durable Goods and Final Jan. U.Mich survey and inflation expectations.

UK PM May meets Trump in Washington."