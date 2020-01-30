Analysts at Rabobank offered a brief overview of the potential economic impact of the coronavirus that has been plaguing China since late 2019.
Key Quotes:
“During the SARS outbreak China experienced a sharp dip in economic activity. Our calculations show that monthly growth dropped from roughly 10% (y-o-y) early 2003 to 6.6% at the peak of the SARS crisis. However, the economy rebounded quite quickly after the outbreak was contained, making up for previous losses. This underlines that the SARS epidemic did not have any negative impact on production capacity.”
“The question now is whether the current epidemic will result in (only) temporary limited economic effects. Based on the SARS experience and on the information we have right now, we think that a temporary impact of around 1-2% on GDP is a reasonable estimate. If this is largely offset by higher growth in the second half of 2020 the overall impact on annual GDP growth could still be relatively limited (to a few tenths of a percentage point).”
“What happens beyond the first quarter depends on the severity of the virus outbreak, the Chinese government’s ability to contain it, and government stimulus to make up for the economic damage.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD drops below 1.30 ahead of critical BOE decision
GBP/USD is trading below 1.30 as tension mounts toward the all-important BOE decision, which carries high uncertainty about a potential rate cut, one day ahead of Brexit.
EUR/USD clinging to 1.10 after the Fed, ahead of German CPI
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, looking for a direction after the mildly dovish Fed decision and ahead of German CPI, which feeds into all-European inflation figures. Coronavirus headlines are eyed.
Forex Today: Coronavirus boosts Gold, BOE coin-flip and US growth eagerly awaited
Coronavirus: Asian markets are spooked by the rapid spread of the respiratory disease, with over 7,000 infected and around 200 deaths. The safe-haven yen and gold are bid.
Gold steadily climbs back above $1580 level amid risk-off mood
Gold edged higher through the early European session on Thursday and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, just above the $1580 region.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.