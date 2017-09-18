Economic forecasts for Japan? - Nomura

Analysts at Nomura offered a snapshot of their economic forecasts for Japan.

Key Quotes:

"Although we expect the economic recovery to continue, a possible downturn in the global economic cycle could decelerate exports."

"We expect core CPI inflation to stay below the targeted 2% level despite the yen depreciation since November 2016."

"Although longer-term JGB yields remain stable, the BOJ seems unlikely to taper JGB purchase guidelines."

"The risk is renewed yen appreciation caused by geopolitical tension or by deterioration in the Chinese economy."