Economic forecasts for Japan? - Nomura

Economic forecasts for Japan? - NomuraBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at Nomura offered a snapshot of their economic forecasts for Japan.
Key Quotes:
"Although we expect the economic recovery to continue, a possible downturn in the global economic cycle could decelerate exports."
"We expect core CPI inflation to stay below the targeted 2% level despite the yen depreciation since November 2016."
"Although longer-term JGB yields remain stable, the BOJ seems unlikely to taper JGB purchase guidelines."
"The risk is renewed yen appreciation caused by geopolitical tension or by deterioration in the Chinese economy."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.