ECB's Wunsch: Strength of inflationary forces could require a monetary response at some point - Econostream Media

The latest remarks from hawkish ECB member Wunsch thus appear to have been roundly ignored. Hawks on the ECB typically make up a minority who are unable to affect the board direction of policy.

EUR/USD has been seeing downside in recent trade as a result of recent strong US retail sales data and hawkish Fed commentary, which has pushed US yields higher. The pair has slipped below earlier session lows just above 1.1350 and is now in the 1.1330s. Needless to say, these are fresh year-to-date lows.

Speaking to Econostream Media, ECB Governing Council member and head of the National Bank of Belgium Pierre Wunsch said that the global macroeconomic environment had changed significantly over the last three months, thus increasing the uncertainty faced by ECB policymakers. It wouldn't take much in terms of exogenous developments to push Eurozone consumer price inflation to 2.0%, he added. "All of us need to be patient, but we shouldn't exclude that the inflationary forces are quite strong and at some point will require a reaction", he told Econostream Media.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.