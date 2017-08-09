ECB's Weidmann: uncertainty over inflation path was behind Thursday's ECB decision to wait

ECB's Weidmann: uncertainty over inflation path was behind Thursday's ECB decision to waitBy Haresh Menghani
Slow inflation, uncertainty over inflationary path were behind Thursday's ECB decision to wait & assess the situation, Jens Weidmann, head of Germany’s Bundesbank and a member of the ECB’s rate-setting body, said on Friday.
Additional quotes (via LiveSquawk):
• We propose maturities of EZ bonds be automatically extended if issuing country applies for rescue money
• Printing money to fight unemployment ends with higher inflation, higher unemployment
• Over the long term, monetary policy cannot go against the will of the people in democratic states
• Our compass is and remains orientated toward stability
• Discussions in Euro system bodies sometimes contentious, especially in challenging times like these
• Current monetary policy challenge for ECB Governing Council is weak inflationary pressure
• Sovereign debt buys only emergency measure for stopping deflationary spiral
• ECB governing council will need steadfastness in future to normalize monetary policy, raise rates again
