ECB's Weidmann: uncertainty over inflation path was behind Thursday's ECB decision to wait

Slow inflation, uncertainty over inflationary path were behind Thursday's ECB decision to wait & assess the situation, Jens Weidmann, head of Germany’s Bundesbank and a member of the ECB’s rate-setting body, said on Friday.

Additional quotes (via LiveSquawk):

• We propose maturities of EZ bonds be automatically extended if issuing country applies for rescue money

• Printing money to fight unemployment ends with higher inflation, higher unemployment

• Over the long term, monetary policy cannot go against the will of the people in democratic states

• Our compass is and remains orientated toward stability

• Discussions in Euro system bodies sometimes contentious, especially in challenging times like these

• Current monetary policy challenge for ECB Governing Council is weak inflationary pressure

• Sovereign debt buys only emergency measure for stopping deflationary spiral

• ECB governing council will need steadfastness in future to normalize monetary policy, raise rates again