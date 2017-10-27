ECB's Weidmann: signaling clear end of ECB bond buys would have been warranted

Bundesbank president and ECB governing council member, Jens Weidmann, during a scheduled speech at the German ambassador’s residence in Paris, was noted saying that signaling clear end to bond buys would have been warranted.

Additional quotes:

• Expansive monetary policy is appropriate but debate is about extent and instruments

• Main policy impact is from balance sheet, not monthly purchases

• Output gap to close next year, short term growth could be faster than earlier seen