ECB’s Weidmann: Large-scale asset purchases likely blur line between fiscal, monetary policy

Large-scale government bond purchases risk blurring the line between fiscal, monetary policy, the European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member and German central bank President Jens Weidmann said on Wednesday.

Additional quotes

“Enduring easy monetary policy can contribute to building imbalances.”

“Widening ECB mandate could threaten independence.”

Separately, Governing Council member Olli Rehn said that he sees the risk to inflation continues to be too slow.

EUR/USD in lows

EUR/USD is testing lows just above 1.1700, down 0.26% on the day. The solid recovery staged by the US dollar across the board amid risk-off market mood.