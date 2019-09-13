ECB's Weidmann: ECB went beyond its goals at last meeting

In an interview with German magazine Bild, European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member and Bundesbank President, Jens Weidmann, said that the ECB went beyond its goals at this week's policy meeting and added that the situation in the eurozone was not "really bad."

"Such a far-reaching ECB package was not necessary," Weidmann argued. "I will push to ensure that rate hike won't be unnecessarily delayed."

The shared currency largely ignored these comments and the EUR/USD pair was last up 0.2% on a daily basis at 1.1085.