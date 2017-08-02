ECB’s Weidmann: ECB not at point where it can end expansionary policy

By Dhwani Mehta

In an interview with the German Press, the European Central Bank (ECB) governing council member and Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann commented on the ECB’s monetary policy program.

Key Headlines:

ECB not at point where it can end expansionary policy

The euro economy grows, interest rates will rise again

ECB can’t raise productivity

Need more economic and fiscal policies to help growth 

 German inflation concerns are topical