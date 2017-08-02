ECB’s Weidmann: ECB not at point where it can end expansionary policy

ECB’s Weidmann: ECB not at point where it can end expansionary policyBy Dhwani Mehta
In an interview with the German Press, the European Central Bank (ECB) governing council member and Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann commented on the ECB’s monetary policy program.
Key Headlines:
ECB not at point where it can end expansionary policy
The euro economy grows, interest rates will rise again
ECB can’t raise productivity
Need more economic and fiscal policies to help growth
German inflation concerns are topical