ECB's Weidmann: Comprehensive and extraordinary monetary policy measures are necessary

Commenting on the European Central Bank's (ECB) bond-buying programme, comprehensive and extraordinary policy measures are necessary, Jens Weidmann, ECB Governing Council member and Bundesbank President. told German Newspaper Die Zeit.

"Central banks must do their part to stabilise the economy in crisis," Weidmann added. "It's also important to get out of crisis mode once the economy picks up."

Market reaction

These comments had little to no impact on market sentiment. As of writing, Germany's DAX 30 Index was up 0.15% on the day at 10,745.89 points.