ECB’s Villeroy: “We will assess real economic data and act accordingly if and when needed”

The European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Villeroy is on the wires now, via Reuters, noting that monetary policy in major advanced economies is guided by their sole domestic mandate, not targeting exchange rates.

Additional Comments:

Must not be market-dependent, this includes not relying too exclusively for inflation expectations on market-based measures.

In our next governing council meetings, we will assess real economic data and act accordingly if and when needed.

Monetary policy cannot do everything, cannot repair protectionist damage.

It also cannot replace reforms, fiscal policy.