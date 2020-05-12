ECB’s Villeroy: Two months of lockdown cost 6% of French economic activity this year

Following the latest economic growth estimates released by the French central bank, the European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member and Bank of France Head Francois Villeroy de Galhau said the two months of lockdown cost 6% of economic activity this year.

In its economic estimates, the French central bank said Eurozone's second-biggest economy was operating 27% below normal levels in April after 32% in the second half of March.

Additional quotes

“Manufacturing activity remained down 37% last month, but was nonetheless better than the 48% seen in March, while private sector service firms' activity was reduced by 27% in April after 37% in March.”

“Its estimate on its monthly business climate survey of 8,500 firms, but did not venture to make a quarterly GDP forecast.”

Market reaction

EUR/USD is unfazed by the above estimates, keeping its range play intact around 1.0800 amid broad dollar demand and fears over second coronavirus wave.