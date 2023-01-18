European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Wednesday, it's “too early to speculate about what we will do in March.”
Additional quotes
We must stay the course in battle against inflation.
Cannot say where the terminal rate will be but should be there by the summer.
ECB is pragmatic regarding rates and policy.
The pace of rate hikes is probably less important this year.
Lagarde's earlier 50 bps guidance is still valid.
Market reaction
EUR/USD is extending the renewed uptick toward 1.0850 on the above comments, adding 0.54% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps to 1.0850 as US Dollar falls with yields
EUR/USD is jumping back to near 1.0850 in the European session. The US Dollar comes under renewed selling pressure amid falling Treasury yields and a cautious mood. ECB's Villeroy dismisses dovish ECB talks. US data awaited.
GBP/USD holds higher ground above 1.2300 after mixed UK CPI data
GBP/USD is holding the renewed upside above 1.2300, unperturbed by the mixed UK CPI data amid the fresh US Dollar weakness. The annualized UK headline CPI eased further to 10.5% in December while the monthly figure matched estimates with 0.4%.
USD/JPY extends pullback below 130.00 amid BoJ's inaction
USD/JPY is reversing the BoJ decision-led gains below 130.00 amid a broad-based US Dollar selling and BoJ Governor Kuroda's comments. The BoJ announced no changes to its monetary and yield control policy on Wednesday.
Gold eyes further correction toward $1,870 amid bearish technicals Premium
Gold price is extending its correction from nine-month highs into the third straight day this Wednesday. Gold price is undermined by resurgent United States Dollar (USD) demand, despite the sell-off in the US Treasury bond yields.
Here’s what Bitcoin, Ethereum prices need for an explosive rally following US PPI release
The release of the latest US Producer Price Index data, which measures factory gate price inflation, could significantly impact Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies when it is released at 14:30 GMT on Wednesday, January 18.