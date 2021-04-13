ECB's Villeroy: Time to exit from exceptional measures has not yet arrived

European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member François Villeroy de Galhau said on Tuesday that he disagrees with suggestions ECB should provide a quantitative definition of “favourable financing conditions” or should introduce yield curve control, per Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"The time to exit from exceptional measures has not yet arrived."

"Flexible average inflation targeting leaves many questions unanswered."

"I prefer strengthened, non-linear forward guidance, mentioning explicitly tolerance for inflation overshooting."

Market reaction

The EUR/USD pair showed no immediate reaction to these comments and was last seen gaining 0.17% on a daily basis at 1.1931.