ECB’s Villeroy: There is really a slowdown in inflation

“There is really a slowdown in inflation,” European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Friday.
He added: “2023 GDP growth should be at least 0.6%.”
Market reaction
At the time of writing, EUR/USD is trading 1.0778, down 0.06% on the day.
