ECB’s Villeroy: There is no risk of lasting inflation return in the euro area

The European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member and Bank of France Head Francois Villeroy de Galhau expresses his take on the recent inflation concerns while maintaining a dovish stance on the monetary policy on Tuesday.

Key quotes

“There is no risk of lasting inflation return in the euro area.”

“Monetary policy should remain accommodative.”

“French economy to grow at least 5.5% this year.”

Market reaction

With the ECB policymaker downplaying inflation concerns and the US dollar index at three-month lows, EUR/USD has recaptured the 1.2200 barrier.

The spot was last seen trading at 1.2216, up 0.54% on the day, awaiting key Eurozone GDP data.