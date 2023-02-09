ECB’s Villeroy: The inflation peak could even come before June

“We should see a peak in French inflation in first half (H1) this year and inflation should then go down,” said European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau on Thursday per Reuters.
More comments
Sees possible peak in french inflation between now and june, maybe even before June.
French food price inflation could ease off from this summer onwards.
As of this morning, I think i can exclude a recession in French economy.
French banks are in solid shape.
Market reaction
EUR/USD grinds higher around 1.0735 following the news amid broad US dollar weakness and upbeat comments from ECB official.
