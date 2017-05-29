ECB’s Villeroy: Steepening of yield curve good for banks, doesn't expect "brutal" rise in rates

ECB governing council member and Bank of France head Villeroy crossed the wires now, via Reuters, making a scheduled speech on the EU banking union.

Key Points:

EU banking union has made progress but pillar on bank resolution needs to be completed with more simple rules on capital

Italian, Portuguese banking problems can be solved

Euro clearing cannot continue to be in London after Brexit

French banks, insurers have "solid performance"

Steepening of yield curve good for banks, doesn't expect "brutal" rise in rates