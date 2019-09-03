ECB’s Villeroy signals skepticism over fresh bond buying – Bloomberg

The European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau crossed the wires, via Bloomberg, while speaking in an interview with French magazine L’Agefi. The news report says that the ECB policymaker signaled skepticism over the need for renewed asset purchases while leaving open the question of whether he’d still back a stimulus package that includes them.
It was further mentioned in the story that the central-bank member said the ECB doesn’t have to use all the instruments in its toolbox at the same time, entering an already divided debate within the Governing Council before next week’s policy meeting.
Key quotes (Source: Bloomberg)
“In the current context, the aim of any new cut in the deposit rate would be to avoid a tightening of financial conditions for economic actors.”
“The Governing Council estimated in July that this tightening risk mainly concerned the short-term part of the yield curve.”
“Monetary policy needs to maintain its full support, and be ready to strengthen it.”
“The priority today is to better anchor inflation expectations to our target: that should be tackled by reinforced forward guidance.”
“Regarding a tiered system, the only limit -- which technical discussions will shed light on -- is that it shouldn’t affect the proper transmission of the central bank’s decisions to the short end of the market.”
FX implications
The Euro (EUR) showed little reaction to the news as major market attention is on the British political play surrounding Brexit while thin trading activity during the early Asian session also seems to be responsible for the lack of the momentum.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD comfortable below 1.1000
The EUR/USD pair has recovered from a fresh yearly low on the back of disappointing US data. The advance was modest as the shared currency remains out of the market’s favor. Bears still targeting 1.0820.
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2100 despite anti-no-deal Brexit MPs' victory at the UK’s parliament
Despite witnessing a victory of the Brexit haters at the UK’s parliament, GBP/USD fails to register many moves while taking rounds to 1.2100 at the start of Wednesday’s Asian session.
USD/JPY drops below 106 as dismal PMI data weigh on USD
After spending the first day of the week fluctuating in a very tight range above the 106 handle, the USD/JPY pair came under strong selling pressure in the last couple of hours and is now losing 0.32% on the day at 105.88.
Gold taking back the lime-light and hunting down recent highs
Gold prices have been on the rise again on Tuesday with US traders and investors coming back after the Labour Day holidays to what is a toxic-cocktail of Brexit and trade war risks.
Australian GDP Preview: market anticipates the worst possible scenario
Australian Gross Domestic Product for the second quarter of the year will be out early Wednesday, with the market expecting a 0.5% quarterly growth and a 1.4% advance yearly basis.