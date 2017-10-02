ECB’s Villeroy sees favorable interest rates in coming months

ECB’s Villeroy sees favorable interest rates in coming monthsBy Dhwani Mehta
In an interview with La Montagne, the ECB governing council member and Bank of France Head Villeroy commented on the inflation outlook for France and monetary policy.
Key Headlines:
Temporary inflation peak is very much under control
Sees favorable interest rates in coming months, years
France hasn't won its competitive battle
French growth is resilient even as it its insufficient
End of euro would lead to higher prices in France