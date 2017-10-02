ECB’s Villeroy sees favorable interest rates in coming months

By Dhwani Mehta

In an interview with La Montagne, the ECB governing council member and Bank of France Head Villeroy commented on the inflation outlook for France and monetary policy.

Key Headlines:

Temporary inflation peak is very much under control

Sees favorable interest rates in coming months, years

France hasn't won its competitive battle

French growth is resilient even as it its insufficient

End of euro would lead to higher prices in France