ECB’s Villeroy: QE taper decision is justified by confidence inflation will gradually converge towards 2%By Dhwani Mehta
ECB Governing Council member and Bank of Franc Head Villeroy is out on the wires now, via Reuters, justifying yesterday’s QE taper decision.
Key Points:
Decision to reduce bond buys is justified by confidence inflation will gradually converge towards ECB’s 2% target
Must not focus excessively on bond buys, which are part of tools available to ECB
ECB to use all tools in progressive normalization
They have made "essential step" to end QE
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.