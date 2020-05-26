ECB’s Villeroy: PEPP is a 'masterpiece' of strong central bank reaction

The European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member and Bank of France Head Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Tuesday, Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP) is a 'masterpiece' of strong central bank reaction.

Additional quotes

“ECB can be even more open in PEPP flexibility.”

“Does not see a need to change rates at present.”

“Economic recovery is underway, but will be gradual and slow.”

“Unemployment will be a challenge for some time.”

“Determined to deliver on the mandate, regardless of the German court ruling.”

“Would not put at forefront likelihood of buying up equities.”

EUR/USD trades firmer

EUR/USD is consolidating the uptick to 1.0930, as the shared currency ignores the comments from the ECB policymaker. At the press time, the spot rises 0.17% to trade at 1.0918.