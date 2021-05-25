ECB's Villeroy: Our monetary policy can be patient

"Our monetary policy can be patient, as the euro area inflation is well below other jurisdictions," European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member François Villeroy de Galhau said on Tuesday, per Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"We still have ample time to judge and decide on post PEPP moves, well beyond our June meeting."

"Based on our experience with the PEPP, we could move towards some additional flexibilities, in terms of allocation and/or volume."

"If needed, the present level of the deposit facility rate is not a floor."

"I believe we should keep TLTROs in place in some form for more time."

Market reaction

The EUR/USD pair largely ignored those comments and was last seen gaining 0.3% on the day at 1.2250.