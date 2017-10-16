ECB’s Villeroy: Nobody should fear further slowdown in ECB's asset buys

ECB Governing Council member and French central bank chief Francois Villeroy de Galhau said in an interview with French daily Le Figaro on Sunday, markets should not worry about the reductions in the monthly asset purchases, as long as the central bank keeps the accommodative policy stance intact.

Key Quotes via Reuters:

“No-one should fear a further reduction in the intensity of our monthly net asset purchases, and their possible end thereafter, insofar as we will maintain a very accommodative monetary policy -- to be judged on all its instruments.”

“The spirit could be, given the progress that has been achieved, an appropriate reduction in net monthly asset purchases, while maintaining a high stock of ECB-held assets, and a very accommodative monetary policy with the whole of the instruments at our disposal.”

“In Europe, public debt must be tightened, particularly in France. We also have to worry about the rapid growth in household debts, especially those of large companies, up almost 8 percent.”