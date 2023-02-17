ECB's Villeroy: Need to aim to be more predictable with our communication

Share:

European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau argued on Friday that the ECB needs to aim to be more predictable with its communication and added that they could give short-term perspectives on policy, per Reuters.

Regarding the inflation outlook, Villeroy noted but that the Eurozone inflation may half by mid-2023 but acknowledged that it was currently "too fast and possibly persistent."

Market reaction

EUR/USD showed no immediate reaction to these comments. As of writing, the pair was trading at 1.0623, where it was down 0.44% on a daily basis.

Key takeaways

"It is likely we will reach the terminal rate by the summer, which technically ends in September."

"After March meeting, we will probably go above 3%."

"There will be no automatic moves at each meeting, nor the impossibility to act afterwards if needed."

"The central criteria will be a shift in the inflation path, especially for underlying inflation."

"How long rates are kept at the terminal rate is also key."

"We will keep rates high as long as necessary; we must be careful not to declare victory too quickly."

"Rate cuts timing is surely not a question for this year."

"Central question for rate cuts is the return of inflation outlook compatible with our 2% target."